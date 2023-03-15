”Hard” and confusing
A few weeks ago I caught sight of a kettle corn stand in the SouthState Bank parking lot at the corner of U.S. 27 and Bayview Street. So, I headed back to buy some. I was heading east on New Life Way, stopped at the stop light. Traffic was moving north and south on Rt. 27. A pickup truck heading south stopped at the stop light and proceeded to turn left in front of oncoming northbound traffic.
When I got to the popcorn stand, I discovered that it was being operated by the Highlands County Sheriffs’ Department. I asked the officer who filled my order if he had seen what the truck did. He said, no but the truck driver did nothing wrong because that light is not a hard red light. I responded that it was a wonder that there weren’t a lot of accidents at that corner. The officer responded that they get called frequently to accidents at that corner.
My husband and I are snowbirds from Illinois where I have never heard of the concept of a non hard red light. After a little thought, I decided that possibly that term could apply to the concept of making a right turn on a red light. But, turning left in front of oncoming traffic from the opposite direction seems like a different situation.
It was with great interest that I read an article in the Feb. 17 edition of the Highlands News-Sun titled “New Life Way crash leaves injury, citation.” In this situation a pickup truck made a left-hand turn across southbound traffic at New Life Way.
Could there be merit to posting a sign at these stop lights indicating no left turn on red to prevent multiple accidents that could even result in a fatality? And, by the way, is it only the red left turn lane signal that is not “hard”, or does that term apply to all red lights in Sebring, Florida?