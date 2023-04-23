Have you noticed?

The enemy within us is more dangerous than China. Socialism/Marxists who are progressives and democrats are chipping away our freedoms and destroying our Constitutional Republic because we as voters are losing our power. No founding document mentions the word “democracy‘ because democracy is viewed as the rights of minorities. This administration is lying to the American people every time they open their mouth to combat the media’s lies. Follow Mark Levin online for the truth.

