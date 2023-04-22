Having ‘the talk’
with boys
No, I am not thinking about that talk, although a discussion about sex could be very important when some politicians don’t want young people to learn about their bodies in school. And I am not thinking about the talk that African American parents must have with their sons who may be pulled over for driving while Black. I am thinking about young boys and guns.
About two years ago, I went to a small business in Sebring to talk with an elderly proprietor, and I learned that he had died. A woman was in the office to sort things out. Her 12-year-old son was with her. While I waited for her, the boy wanted to tell me about something exciting that had happened. He had found the deceased owner’s handgun in the bathroom. His mother had taken the gun from him before someone got hurt. He wanted to describe the gun to me, what it looked like, how much it weighed and how easy it would have been for him to shoot it.
The boy asked if had a gun. I said no, then I said that real men don’t need a gun. I could see by his reaction that no one had ever said that to him.
After each mass shooting by a boy or young man, the first question is, “Where did he get the gun?” Too often, the answer is that his parents gave it to him or they left an unsecured gun in the house. Some states are working on legislation to hold parents accountable.
I know Florida legislators are busy banning books and promoting “permitless carry”, but perhaps they could find time to send a message to boys that real men don’t need a gun. If you have suggestions about how we can address our gun culture problem in Highlands County, I welcome your comments at jimupchurch@comcast.net.
James Upchurch
Sebring