He simply fed us
John Hill has died. You perhaps say … and who was John Hill … well let me try to tell you:
If you are a resident of Avon Park, a winter visitor to our city, or someone who just happened to drive down Main Street and stopped at a local eatery called “The Depot” … you know John Hill.
John Hill, and his business partner J.D. Devany, have been serving up good food for over 30 years. All of our family weddings and yes, funerals, have been made memorable by the delights they catered over all those years. But it is the Monday through Friday and breakfasts on Saturday for which they are known.
John will be remembered for his bigger-than-life personality and his mile high pies: coconut crème, peanut butter, apple and cherry crumb, chocolate seduction, pecan, and the list goes on including his new offerings of chocolate cake, hummingbird cake and whatever he decided to make. And John didn’t just bake things, he loved his craft. With his huge smile he would cut a piece of cake and bring it to your table with … ”Just try this. Delicious!”
Perhaps the greatest irony is that John was set to retire on April 1. No more 2 a.m. alarms waking him to start his famous baking. No more meals for so many, each served with his infectious appreciation of the culinary art.
John Hill has died … and along with his dear wife April … he will be sorely missed for John was not just the guy who baked and cooked great food. John fed us with his joy and love.
Rest in peace, dear man. Rest in peace.
Justine Devlin
Avon Park