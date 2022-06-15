Headed down a slippery slope
My body, my choice! What will happen next? Burning books, performing body operations, telling us what we can and can’t do, telling us what we can’t teach in our schools? What else? Are you your own person or do you listen to what one person says and follow them just as troves of people follow Donald Trump as rats followed the pied piper?
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, women will not be able to have the care necessary to terminate a birth. There are states indicating that they may make all abortions illegal from inception. Is that ridiculously stupid? How would one know? I’m sure you must realize that this is only the beginning. What exactly do the Republicans stand for? What are their goals? Have you heard some of their rhetoric? What has happened to the “Grand Ole Party,” the party of Lincoln? What do you believe in? What do you stand for? I have written this before. Power and control are the keys.
We are headed down a slippery slope. Beware! We need to take back our country to a time when there was kindness and people spoke and treated each other with respect. The world is watching. We on this side of the fence are watching. This country is in a disturbing and unfavorable position. Read your history.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring