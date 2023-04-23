Heritage celebrated
Guests from across our state came out to celebrate history at the Pearce Homestead this past weekend. Thank you so much for your promotion of our event.
Heritage celebrated
Guests from across our state came out to celebrate history at the Pearce Homestead this past weekend. Thank you so much for your promotion of our event.
Kids of all ages enjoyed the talented clowns, cowboys, pirates, musicians and dancers who provided excellent entertainment. Vendors offered a variety of items for shoppers and the “food court” vendors offered a delicious menu.
Kudos to the history enactors and exhibitors who shared their skills and knowledge to further the appreciation of Highlands County history. You were all amazing. And a special thank you to the planners and the many volunteers who came out to pitch in wherever needed. You all played a vital role in our success, thank you.
It was truly a celebration. Thank you to all who participated – guests, vendors, exhibitors, entertainers, and volunteers – you are very much appreciated.
Nancy Fisk
Heritage Association
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.