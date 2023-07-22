Hero’s, Heroes, or Heroes’ Village?
I read a recent front page article about the planned veterans housing and service development with great delight. As an Air Force retiree and the daughter of a disabled World War II-era veteran, I’m very appreciative of the support we receive in our community. This new facility promises to be a wonderful resource for all veterans in Highlands County.
The only thing that disappointed me was reading the name given to the development. If there is just one hero being honored by the village, Hero’s Village is appropriate. However, it would be nicer to give the village that hero’s name. If they’d like to call it Piesik’s Village, for example, I’d be well pleased.
If, as I believe, the village is intended to honor all veterans as heroes, the name should more correctly be Heroes (plural) or Heroes’ (plural possessive) Village. For such a wonderful gift to our community, it would be a real shame to have the name appear to be the result of what we used to call “grocery store punctuation.” I hope that’s corrected before the sign goes up.
Kim Piesik, MSG, USAF (Ret)