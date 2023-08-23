Highlander Awards a great event
I attended the Highlander Awards (Thursday) night at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
What an outstanding event. Highlands News-Sun did a great job. I know how much time and effort goes into an event such as this.
Tim Smolarick, your publisher, was the backbone. He did a great job emceeing the event. He made everyone there feel like a winner. His staff, especially Erica (White, event coordinator) was so friendly.
We are so happy being a part of this community. I fly down from Canada to attend. My friend, Carol Wiesler, won the Senior Citizen award. You have changed her life.
Thank you for all you do and please know you make a positive impact.
Marg Strong
Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
