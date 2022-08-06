Highlands contributed to insurance woes
“Old Sebring had a roof … E-I-E-I-O!
“Old Sebring had a roof … E-I-E-I-O!
“And on that roof it had some shingles, E-I-E-I-O!
“With a baseball sized hail here, and a softball sized there
“Here a hail, there a hail, everywhere a hail-hail!
“Old Sebring had a roof … E-I-E-I-O!”
On July 19, 2022 the Highlands News-Sun ran a cartoon in its paper about Citizens Insurance premiums increasing. Well, it certainly has Highlands County to thank. On April 4, 2022 a portion of Sebring was hit by a devastating hail storm. For the Highlands County Government’s part they conducted a telephone survey and concluded, “No problem, insurance will cover it” as reported by the local print media.
Three months later, “Here a new roof, there a new roof, everywhere a new roof. The adjusters had no problem declaring all the roofs “totaled”. Here a new window, there a new window. Here a car, totaled; there a car, totaled”!
Yes my Citizens Insurance went up 30%, but as the county government indicated, it’s not their problem. Yet, I challenge the county government for an accounting of the full damage as a result of the storm. The county government at other times is quick to point out how they are going to dole out that free Federal money.”
Personally, I wonder if the county government, left the “disaster money” lying on the ground like a lot of the oranges lying on the ground in the increasing number of deserted groves in Highlands County?
Edward Hummell
Sebring
