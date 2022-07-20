Highlands County politics, “stranger things”

I was born in 1948 and my father owed his life to politics. Up until his death, when I was 16 years old, he was the Republican registrar (elections supervisor) in a New Jersey county, a shared position with a Democrat. My baby pictures included me on my father’s knee in some local taproom working the vote and being the only son of a politician had its rewards at Christmas.

Recommended for you