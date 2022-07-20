Highlands County politics, “stranger things”
I was born in 1948 and my father owed his life to politics. Up until his death, when I was 16 years old, he was the Republican registrar (elections supervisor) in a New Jersey county, a shared position with a Democrat. My baby pictures included me on my father’s knee in some local taproom working the vote and being the only son of a politician had its rewards at Christmas.
According to the Highlands County Elections website, there are Democrats — 17,834; Republicans — 32,803; Others — 17,398; 7/6/22. https://www.votehighlands.com/
What really, really brought my attention to the Highlands News-Sun 24 months ago was its seemingly daily printing of letters calling Democrats devils, beside looking at the HCSO daily booking report, which, of course, has since been lost to some foreign terrorist organization wanting money.
Now, if the Democrats are devils then what are Others? Kind of like a political devil transvestite? Can’t make up their mind? Only in Highlands County culture wars.
This leads me to all the letters that appears to be defending a new Sebring council woman. Now this originated before my time but remained popular.
“If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!” — Harry S Truman, 1942.
Let’s get back to reality. When my father was living, he had all kinds of friends. Remember Christmas. Finally, a kid’s recollection, about six months after his death most of those friends disappeared because he could not do political favors any more.