After a protracted search for a new president by the trustees of the State College of South Fl (South Florida State College in Avon Park), it was narrowed down to three highly vetted qualified candidates, the finalist to be decided at the April meeting. It was never approved. At the last second, the trustees were notified that the governor recommended an unknown, unvetted candidate.
Instead of rejecting this last minute muscle move byDeSantis, they tabled the decision and scheduled a special meeting for May 3.