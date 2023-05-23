History = good, bad and ugly
“The truth is whatever people will believe is the truth.” — Catch 22 author Joseph Heller
Florida’s omnipotent governor Ron DeSantis, an Ivy League history major, thinks he transcends the experts on the subject. Having taught AP European history for years, I have a few observations for him on instructing major European historic figures to inquiring young minds. Is teaching the truth banned as “woke” in the DeSantis curriculum? Note that the first three, like DeSantis, were Catholic Italians.
Columbus. He put science over religion in confirming the earth was round and opened the race for colonial riches by sailing west to go east. He named the natives “Indians” because that’s where he thought he was. These First Americans were subjugated by European weaponry and diseases. A combination of soldiers and missionaries broke up native families and cultures under the mantra of “kill the Indian, save the child.”
Michelangelo. Renaissance artists studied anatomy, then forbidden by the Church, and replicated the human body, often in the nude. Traditional Catholics attacked his work as pornographic and threw stones at his epic sculpture of “David.” Is such beauty “DeSantisized” from the Free State of Florida’s lesson plan?
Galileo (and Copernicus). “The sun rises, and the sun sets.” – Ecclesiastes 1:5-11. Thus the Church backed the geocentric, not the scientifically correct heliocentric theory that the sun, not the earth, is the center of our universe. Galileo was condemned as a heretic, imprisoned, and forced to recant. Over 300 years later the Church admitted its error.
Darwin. Considered the founder of evolution theory, he is still ridiculed today by oxymoronic Creation Science which starts humanity with Adam and Eve and their talking snake. Religion is a part of culture separate from science. The former is based on faith. The latter requires experimentation and observation. Don’t mix them.
Marx. Most of his predictions were wrong, especially that his “scientific” socialism was inevitable. He was right that “the great decisions of mankind occur for economic reasons.” Shouldn’t students debate his assumptions rather than withdrawing for “uncomfortable” personal sensitivities?
Students should study the good, bad, and ugly of history. Otherwise, Sam Cooke’s lyrics about “don’t know much about history” will prevail, resulting with indoctrination of a whitewashed ideology by political demagogues like “Teacher’s Pest” Ron DeSantis.
Note: Thanks, Hal and Judith!
Ed Engler
Sebring