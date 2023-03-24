History is fluid
From the start I have been on the Russians’ side. On and off through history the Ukraine region has been part of Russia, so now the Russians want it back. History is fluid not stagnant.
Since the US-engineered coup in 2014, Ukraine has become a cesspool of Western (read American) cultural degeneracy, the location of multiple US- financed/backed chemical/biological “research” facilities near the Russian border and an international money laundering machine (see Hunter Biden’s laptop).
Russia is the only major nation states not buying into the whole NWO clap-trap and a such admirable for having the confidence and courage to defend and maintain their unique culture and national character.
An acquaintance from church who migrated there last year was perhaps on to something.
“The secret of politics? Make a good treaty with Russia.” – Otto von Bismarck
Harold Day
Lake Placid
