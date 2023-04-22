History Is truth

Historical data shows that the Americas were first populated 17,000 to 42,000 years ago from Asia. The migration of the Inuit into the neoarctic around 3500 BCE completed what is generally regarded as the settlement by the indigenous people of the Americas. The first European settlers were the Norse headed by Leif Erickson but this settlement was soon abandoned.
In the late 1400’s along comes Columbus and other Europeans who brought with them disease and enslavement of the native peoples. Much of the indigenous people were wiped out by previously unknown plagues and slavery. The decimated natives were replenished by European indentured servants and slaves from Africa. Columbus would also spearhead a movement to ‘save’ the locals by introducing them to Christianity by whatever means necessary and whether they liked it or not.
History books taught that Columbus discovered America and what a great explorer he was. He even has his own national holiday. In fact, he didn’t discover anything and was a rather poor navigator. The lands he visited had already been previously settled.
In his defense, navigational resources weren’t as they are now but he missed the Spice Islands by several thousand miles. Columbus never landed in America. He did bump into a desolate island in the Bahamas, later visiting Hispanola and Cuba. He later journeyed to a small part of Venezuela as he was honing his talents as a slave trader.
He died in Spain at age 54 from heart failure but not before he brought with him to the Americas pestilence, enslavement and religious propaganda which are unimpressive qualifications to warrant a national holiday.