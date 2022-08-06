History often repeats itself
Before President FDR’s surprise death in 1945 during his fourth term as President of the United States, World War II was ending and FDR was deeply involved in establishing the United Nations to prevent future Wars.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 5:18 am
President FDR hoped his Four Freedoms – Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear – would be included in the newly established United Nations.
What is needed in this world today are statesmen and stateswomen who like FDR can convince the world that actions taken by Dictator Putin and Russia are wrong and a crime against humanity.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
