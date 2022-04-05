History repeats itself
Regarding the devastating, unprovoked, evil, Russian attack against what was the peaceful nation of Ukraine, one very important voice we have not heard from is that of Patriarch Bartholomew Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, of which several million Russian people belong.
Did tyrant Putin request a blessing for a successful conquest of the Ukraine people’s nation before his unjustified vicious invasion against them resulting in the killing of thousands on both sides, Ukrainians and Russians?
In the 1930’s, to subdue and force Ukraine into the Soviet Union (Russia’s new 20th century empire) the very satanical tyrant, Stalin of Russia, enforced immense public starvation causing the deaths of three to four million Ukrainian men, women, and children.
And now again history repeats itself, with another devilish attempt to subdue the Ukrainian people to belong to Russia.
Is the spiritual power (authority) of this holy representative, Patriarch Kirill, of our Savior Jesus, not greater than the political power (authority) of Stalinist tyrant Putin; to demand that Putin cease his personal war against Ukraine immediately! And withdraw all Russian military back into Russia. Amen.
Because Ukrainian soldiers, killed defending their country are deaths of martyrs. But Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine are useless deaths and wasted lives.
Therefore, the Russian generals and admirals, to realize that with their militarily incompetent politician leader ‘no more Putin, no more war’ and dispose of him for the ultimate benefit of the Russian people themselves.
Robert Tome
Avon Park