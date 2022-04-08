Holding on to our Republic
“As Benjamin Franklin was leaving the building where, after four months of hard work, the Constitution had been completed and signed, a lady asked him what kind of government did the convention create. A very old, very tired and very wise Benjamin Franklin replied; ‘A Republic, ma’am – if you can keep it.’ “ [TheStoryofLiberty.net]
Franklin’s poignant reply certainly is being put to the test today. Can we hold on to our Republic? And can we keep it strong? Scary questions to be sure. But as long as we have people who will, both literally and figuratively, stand up to protect and support it, we can indeed hold on to our Republic and keep it strong ... if we also elect leaders who are determined to commit themselves to that task.
Ron DeSantis is such a person. His record as governor proves it. And his eagerness to continue building on that record shines from Tallahassee to The Keys. Further, he understands the importance of sincere communication and that it requires receiving information (listening), constructing meaning from that information, and responding in an appropriate way.
Too many politicians merely “talk at us” in an effort to spin words to fit their own agenda. Governor DeSantis “communicates with us.” Be it with his words or his actions, he continues to demonstrate there’s no doubt he is listening to us and working for us.
Governor DeSantis gleans strength from his accomplishments, not from arrogance. He is a builder, not a bully. He believes in the Constitution, not conspiracy. In short, we are extremely lucky to have him as our state’s leader. Let’s remember that come November.
Millie Anderson
Sebring