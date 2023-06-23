Hoodies should be banned from stores
I was just watching the TV news, which showed a mob of teenagers trashing a McDonald’s in LA. Nothing unusual there, right?
Like many people, I’m wary of entering a fast food joint or a convenience store because these places seem to be prime targets for violent behavior.
Now let’s take a look at this. What are all the perpetrators, the hoods, wearing? Hoodies.
Each and every scene I have witnessed shows teens and twenty-somethings outfitted in hoodies…with the hoods pulled up and masks over the mouths.
Stores, theaters, banks, all businesses, and even churches should be posting signs that nobody is allowed inside with the hoods pulled up and/or masks covering the lower part of faces. Per the latter….the pandemic is over, stop with the masks already. If you’re sick, stay home…have what you need delivered or ask a friend to run an errand for you.
This is Florida. Maybe three days out of the year the weather might dictate wearing a hoodie. These awkward, unpretty items of apparel have become the uniform of young thugs.
Ban hoodies from stores and other indoor public places, forcing people to reveal their faces to the security cameras, and the incidence of violence will be lowered.
Suzanna Crean
Avon Park
