Hope county retains small town feel
Open question: Why is everyone in favor of new homes and development? When I moved here this was a small, well-connected community. Why do we need high density housing? Do we really want to become the next Orlando where it takes you one hour to drive 20 miles? I remember 30 years ago when Orlando was “small.”
I know they all say it’s to increase the tax base, but with that comes the cost of roads, water, sewerage and more, so you do not get ahead.
Where I grew up, they saw this losing proposition years ago and required five acres to build a home. Boom! Problem solved. Increased tax income with little outlay for infrastructure.
I for one would love for Highlands County to retain its small town feel, that is why I moved here in 1986. Let’s forget about making developers rich while we suffer the expenses of this lifestyle change for us who have been here for years.
Arthur Brand
Avon Park