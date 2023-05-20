AI [artificial intelligence] can help democracy by helping to identify and combat disinformation. AI can be used to detect patterns in large amounts of data, such as news articles, social media posts, and Web pages, to identify false information and combat it with accurate information.
AI can also be used to identify malicious actors who are spreading false information, helping to hold them accountable and reduce the spread of disinformation. AI can also be used to automate fact-checking and provide immediate feedback to people who are sharing false information, helping to reduce the spread of disinformation.