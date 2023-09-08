How many more?

In the Philadelphia Inquirer 1969, “Society must dictate size of family survival study warns”, according to the National Academy of science. All in the name of Climate Change, a cult. Is this Biden’s plan? COVID which snuffed out 600,000 lives, he bragged ending the war in Afghanistan, not a word about the thousands of Afghanis left to die, our soldiers who didn’t come home, those without arms and legs, or lives lost in the Hawaiian fire, the hundreds of Americans dying in hurricanes and tornadoes, only God knows number of drug deaths, rapes, and sex trafficking from immigration.

