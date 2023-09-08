How many more?
In the Philadelphia Inquirer 1969, “Society must dictate size of family survival study warns”, according to the National Academy of science. All in the name of Climate Change, a cult. Is this Biden’s plan? COVID which snuffed out 600,000 lives, he bragged ending the war in Afghanistan, not a word about the thousands of Afghanis left to die, our soldiers who didn’t come home, those without arms and legs, or lives lost in the Hawaiian fire, the hundreds of Americans dying in hurricanes and tornadoes, only God knows number of drug deaths, rapes, and sex trafficking from immigration.
TVTP, “Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grant program”, instead of focusing on preventing actual violence and terrorism, the program is focused on the political right and Christians. Targeted groups include Heritage Foundation, Fox News, Christian Broadcasting Network, Turning Point USA, PragerU, NRA, Breitbart News, American Conservative Union Foundation, and the Republican National Committee.
DHS [Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro] Mayorkas awarded 80 grants to the Department of Homeland Security, a high priority, each individual project receiving $85,000 and $1.1 million. Fifty-two percent of the programs have gone to universities and county governments, 48% have gone to private organizations such as LGBTQ+ advocacy, Department of Justice to eliminate Trump. Information obtained by MRC [Media Research Center] Free Speech America.
DHS resists providing documents, but MRC has obtained documents like: awarding University of Dayton $352 million, $1.1 million, to fight domestic extremism, those previously named; The Heritage Foundation etc., the University of Cincinnati is involved.
Biden sent money under the radar of Congress. He sent $6 billion to unfreeze oil to Iran to release five imprisoned Americans. Iran will use those dollars to kill Americans. Since when does America pay ransom? Congress had no say in this. Trillions for COVID and infrastructure siphoned off for illegal immigration, how many more must die?