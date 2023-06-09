Hypocrisy
One of our basic liberties in the U.S. is the freedom to redress the government without consequence. So far, no problem. Up ahead, that signpost, The Twilight Zone – fantasy world of the right wing has taken this to a new level hurling baseless insults at political beliefs that do not agree with their own.
To make matters worse, quotes from the Bible are thrown in as a justification for defective thinking that oppresses all opposition. Not everyone is bowled over by religion and to use it as a war hammer makes the writer look foolish and petty.
Disgruntled zealots were kicked out of England only to invade this previously inhabited land but that doesn’t make America founded on so called “Christian-Judeo values”. Dehumanization and religious quips don’t prohibit the right to call out hypocrisy.