If I could save time in a bottle ...
Yesterday, when I was young:
I thought my parents and grandparents would always be here.
Everybody would always like me, genuinely like me.
I would always be tall and strong and fearless.
My brain would always fire with thoughts like a pinball machine.
My dad would always have a good job.
My mom would always have time for hugs – and advice.
My cat Rudy would always snuggle near my feet at night, purr me to sleep.
A hundred years ago yesterday, I took all of this for granted. These were the ‘carved-in-stone’ absolute assurances of a child but always is a long time and there are no guarantees. What is on your always list?
Some of what we take for granted will never come again. Some changes are good and we are grateful. Others require painful adjustment. More reason to cherish those fleeting good times. You can’t really ‘take’ time and you can’t “save” time either. Certainly, you can’t ‘save time in a bottle’. Time just is – until it isn’t – anymore. Until it is gone forever. Before it flies away, savor your own little moments in time ... and be very glad that you can.
Jane “Sam” Heede
Spring Lake
