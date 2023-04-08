If no one is armed, more lives will be saved
On March 24, deputies responded to what was a neighbor dispute. Unfortunately when they arrived a 62-year-old man was dead, he was shot by his neighbor, a 72-year-old man. Deputies noted that both men were armed. Apparently, it was the 62-year-old man who called about the dispute. This was not the first time deputies responded to calls with regard to these neighbors. Sheriff Blackman stated if the caller would have waited maybe no one would be dead.
As I was writing this letter, I stopped because the news was showing yet another school shooting. Three adults and three children were killed. The individual was armed with an AR-15 rifle, AR-15 pistol and a handgun, with a large amount of ammo. From the time police received the call of an active shooter and the shooter was taken out, 14 minutes elapsed. Unlike Uvalde.
Not enough information at this time to elaborate about the shooter and why this person committed this crime. I don’t want to mis-speak.
I have mentioned just two killings. Now gun owners will love this line, but not the one that follows. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. But if neither man were armed, then no one would have died. Worse case would be a fist fight.
An individual like previous mass shooters was armed with a military-capable weapon. The AR-15 is not a hunting rifle, its sole purpose is to kill people. An individual can kill multiple people in a very short time. A magazine holds 30 rounds and can be empty in less than 30 seconds, with a velocity of 3,000 feet/sec. and delivers 1,300 foot pounds of kinetic energy. Now imagine what that does to a child’s body or head. Civilians shouldn’t have this weapon.
The first shooting was due to both anger and guns being carried, one man drew his gun faster. The second shooting may be attributed to a mental illness. All weapons were purchased legally. As to mental health issues, a person has to want help or have people that advise that they need help. Red flag laws would help.
When does a law-abiding gun owner become a killer?