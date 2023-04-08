If no one is armed, more lives will be saved

On March 24, deputies responded to what was a neighbor dispute. Unfortunately when they arrived a 62-year-old man was dead, he was shot by his neighbor, a 72-year-old man. Deputies noted that both men were armed. Apparently, it was the 62-year-old man who called about the dispute. This was not the first time deputies responded to calls with regard to these neighbors. Sheriff Blackman stated if the caller would have waited maybe no one would be dead.

