Ignorance is showing
In a recent letter to the editor, a reader wrote that he was “saddened by ignorance.”
His feeble attempt to show ignorance on the part of Trump supporters only proved his own ignorance.
He first claimed there was no proof of election fraud during the 2020 election.
However, in addition to documented cases of voter irregularities in numerous states, the big fraud was the fact that Biden’s FBI hid the truth of Hunter Biden’s laptop’s disclosures which would have changed more than enough votes to easily give Trump the win.
Second, ignorance is placing your belief in the grand jury system. Everyone knows that the one-sided set-up of a grand jury makes gaining an indictment almost a certainty. Biden, (attorney general Merrick) Garland, and the DOJ leadership in general, don’t indict anyone, they just direct and control other’s actions while hiding in the shadows.
Next, all threats are not threats of violence. In our judicial system, if someone sues you, you have the right to counter-sue them.
Finally, Trump supporters do not support Trump because he never admits that he is wrong. We support him because, whether we like his personality or not, he is the one, best hope to rescue our country from the communist, socialist ideology that drives the radical Democratic Party of today.
If you cannot see that, then you are truly worse than ignorant.
Rocco Joseph Mazza
Sebring
