Impact fees make more sense
Before we allow the numerous out of area developers and builders to exploit our Highlands County lands for big profits –nmost of which will be carried away from here to places like South Florida, South America or Wall Street (just in Sebring see defunct Harder Hall golf course, recently sold in town Sebring citrus groves, land cleared pin to pin on south side of multi-use trail to Hammock State Park, etc.) – why shouldn’t we be locally implementing impact fees again now? If we don’t reimplement impact fees now, our infrastructure will be stretched to and past the limit by all the new residential and commercial growth, and we the citizens (old and new) will be left holding the bag. That is economic corruption.
In an equitable community, new residential and commercial land development and all new building pay for their onerous, costly consequences via impact fees. And it’s obvious from the growth activity that we see around the county today, that we are no longer in an economic environment that exemplifies anything like the Great Recession, when our local impact fees were suspended “temporarily” in 2009.
What is it about some government administrations and their temporary actions that morph into ugly permanent ones? It is time now to remove the suspension of impact fees for the long term prosperity of Highlands County. I believe that Highlands County is attractive to grow based on its many attributes, and that we no longer need to rely on being a low cost destination. Let’s not be afraid to move to a higher standard.
Tom Koppein
Sebring