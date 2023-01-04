Impeach Biden
Joe Biden took the oath of office on Jan. 20,2021. “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
“To preserve”. On his first day in office, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline permits. The greenhouse gas emissions from the pipeline operation would be carbon free by 2023. The Canadian government supported the pipeline, and technology advances have resulted in a decline in greenhouse gases. All in the name of climate policy. Cancelation threw thousands of Americans out of work. To say nothing of the devastating effect on the global economy. One wonders how many people will freeze to death this winter. The arctic freeze that has engulfed the United States as far south as Florida, where does global warming come in? News flash! It is our Creator that controls the climate, not Al Gore.
“To protect.” Joe Biden unleashed the world upon the United States for votes, taking away our Sovereignty, when he opened the border to immigration. He has not protected us from terrorists, drugs, human smugglers, callous, inhumane treatment of humanity and innumerable diseases. These are impeachable offences. His hatred at the success of Donald Trump has so warped his reasoning and his Marxists supporters, they cannot make logical decisions.
“Defend the Constitution”. He has thumbed his nose at the Supreme Court, even bypassing Supreme Court authority, and wanting to increase the court in favor of the Democrats.
As Commander-In-Chief, Joe Biden could call in the military to support the border, he could enforce the laws on the books, he could tell the world the border is closed. He could put America first, and Biden would preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. He would have no excuse for failure.
Nor do we have an excuse for failure because from the cross, Jesus said, “Thinkest thou that I cannot now pray to my Father, and he shall presently give me more than twelve legions of angels? Matthew 26:53. But He died alone for you and me. Not one person will have an excuse, if we miss the opportunity He provided for heaven.