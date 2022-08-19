Impressed by commitment
I am writing today to encourage the residents of Highlands County to consider Don Elwell for Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, District Two.
I am writing today to encourage the residents of Highlands County to consider Don Elwell for Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, District Two.
I have known Don for almost 20 years and what impresses me most about Don is his commitment and dedication to our community. Don’s not the guy that does things for recognition, he is the guy that gives of his time, energy and talent selfishly for the better good of our community. So many politicians enter the spotlight when it is time to run for office, but not Don, he chose to first run for office 10 years ago as his involvement and engagement in the community drove him to want to serve the community he loves.
Don Elwell is a champion in community volunteerism and leadership working with many community organization including but not limited to the Salvation Army of Sebring, the United Way of Central Florida, Highlands Art League, Heartland Triathlon, South Florida State College, Heartland Crime Stoppers and Spring Lake Property Owners Association to name just a few. Don’s community involvement is so tremendous he was named “Best Elected Official” in the State of Florida for 2017 as a result of his tireless efforts during and after Hurricane Irma.
Please consider voting for Don Elwell for county commissioner as he is a fiscal conservative dedicated to the community we love. We should come to expect more from our local politicians and Don has a proven track record of delivering.
Laura Andrews
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.