In search of truth and knowledge

‘Loving your neighbor as yourself,’ as Christ commanded, means living in loving harmony with everyone else as equals, requiring empathy, compassion, understanding and tolerance for, and ‘respect’ for, others. Christ said ‘only God is good and righteous’; thus we deduce that ‘no mortal is superior to another’: those who believe otherwise are only delusionally fooling themselves. Congregated in sects where charlatans deceive them into believing ‘they’re better than others’: ignoring Christ’s teachings. Which is nothing but an evil grift of the naïve: only graceless, narcissistic ignorance, vain and prideful heresy. Fraudulently imposed on lost souls who can’t distinguish feces from Shinola, virtue from vice, nor right from wrong, viz., the foundations of truth, integrity, honor, and righteousness. ‘There’s no forgiveness for deceivers.’

