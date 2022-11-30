In search of truth and knowledge
‘Loving your neighbor as yourself,’ as Christ commanded, means living in loving harmony with everyone else as equals, requiring empathy, compassion, understanding and tolerance for, and ‘respect’ for, others. Christ said ‘only God is good and righteous’; thus we deduce that ‘no mortal is superior to another’: those who believe otherwise are only delusionally fooling themselves. Congregated in sects where charlatans deceive them into believing ‘they’re better than others’: ignoring Christ’s teachings. Which is nothing but an evil grift of the naïve: only graceless, narcissistic ignorance, vain and prideful heresy. Fraudulently imposed on lost souls who can’t distinguish feces from Shinola, virtue from vice, nor right from wrong, viz., the foundations of truth, integrity, honor, and righteousness. ‘There’s no forgiveness for deceivers.’
The gullible are also deceived by politicians making baseless claims and allegations without any evidence whatsoever, including ridiculous conspiracy theories such as Dems eating babies and involved in child sex rings, like Trump’s buddy, Jeff Epstein. Demonstrably, fools will believe anything while ignoring the truth in this fallen world.
Which explains how we had the most secure election ever, with negligible instances of fraud; ballots repeatedly recounted and verified by Reps, but millions believing the election was stolen. When every one of Trump’s advisers and council, including Attorney General Barr, after investigating, declared his claims of fraud as baseless “BS,” to quote Barr, with every court in the land dismissing his allegations as ridiculous: but still have tens of millions of idiots believing that psychotic clown.
Democracy is lost when arrogant fools are willing to deny the will of the people and overturn elections, just because they don’t like the outcome. Which is the epitome of ignorance and civic irresponsibility, which leads to totalitarianism, via unenlightened hypocrites devoid of basic knowledge, history, and any sense of decency, which is shamelessly disgraceful … how pathetic.