In unity there is strength
”There is only one thing worse than fighting with allies, and that is fighting without them.” — Winston Churchill
”With great power comes great responsibility.” — Spider-Man
With the 2024 election as incentive, MAGA/GOP is amping up its neo-isolationist rhetoric with heavy criticism of US aid to embattled Ukraine. Citing past debacles in Vietnam and Afghanistan, MAGA piles on with Ukraine’s corrupt past and its distance from our shores. These observations are true but do not tell the entire story.
It isn’t so much what MAGA says, but what it omits. They take their marching orders from Donald Trump and his America First propaganda that lambasts NATO as “obsolete.” Consider the source. His own National Security Advisor John Bolton branded POTUS #45 as “a Putin loving moron,” and his decades old dream of a Trump Tower Moscow eliminates his claim by putting himself over his country.
NATO was formed in 1949 to protect free European countries from Stalinist incursion with its Article Five guarantee that “an attack on one is an attack on all.” Western Europe did not want to fall under the hammer & sickle of The Evil Empire following World War II. POTUS #33 Harry Truman, a World War I veteran, rejected thoughts of repeating our isolationist stance after The Great War which led to the rise of fascism with Hitler, Mussolini, and Franco that culminated in World War II.
The Alliance worked. No European territory was lost to communism, World War III was averted, and the collapse of The Iron Curtain and the USSR gave democracy a temporary victory. Subjugated Eastern Europe was freed from the Russian yoke, with many joining NATO to preserve their freedom from future Russian oppression. That future moment is now upon us.
Are there disruptive issues within NATO? Absolutely, with increased funding by member states at the top of the list. But weakening or disbanding The Alliance could create a replication of the Sudetenland appeasement by Chamberlain (“peace in our time”) to Hitler at the 1938 Munich Conference, a diplomatic failure that revealed Der Fuehrer’s sinister intentions. If the astute observations of Churchill and Spider-Man aren’t enough, then consider the clairvoyance of Albert Einstein – “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”
Ed Engler
Sebring