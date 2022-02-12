Increased police presence
Volumes can be written on the woes of U.S. 27 but I have lately noticed an increased police presence where multiple cars were pulled over for ticketing. I know the police can’t be everywhere and you might get away with irresponsible driving or you may not. Danger lurks on this infamous roadway and the more we are held accountable for our recklessness, the safer others will be.
Speeding fines can be as high as $588 and tickets are being issued. Fines in school and construction zones can be substantially higher. You can play highway roulette and maybe not get caught but with today’s rising costs on gas and food, it’s not wise to take that chance.
Complaints about how dangerous U.S. 27 drivers are to our collective well being are easy to come by. Yet when in a hurry, our fellow citizens drive like they are late. The worst drivers are late for the emergency room and the surgical suite.
As we all pay in as a community to drive state and federal roads, we should be able to do so safely. I would like to thank our local and state police officers for their efforts in an otherwise thankless job.
Horace Markley
Sebring