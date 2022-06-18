Inflation affects all — who is to blame?
Headlines in Highland News-Sun “Helping seniors affected by historic inflation rates”.
Some observations:
As a senior myself, do not see me and my wife anymore affected by inflation than the 30-, 40-, 50-year-old folks with young families who are being hammered at the grocery store, the fuel pump, the hardware store, et al. Do not see anyone or any agencies rushing to help them.
As we have moved away from a merit-based society to a therapeutic one, now individual’s problems automatically become problems for the collective to solve. Personal responsibility, planning for the future, living within one’s means are no longer expected. Just breeze along and everything will be taken care of … by someone else.
All these geriatrics who voted for sleepy joe are getting exactly what they deserve. Voting against mean tweets also was voting against energy independence, exiting wars, full employment for all concerned, more prosperity for more people. Now, we have rampant inflation, food shortages, broken supply chains and are stumbling toward outright war with a nuclear armed Russia over an affair that is none of our business – with no end in sight.
We can expect nothing from the current regime other than the high-handed incompetence we have already seen. 2024 cannot come soon enough.
”An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.” — Winston Churchill
Harold Day
Lake Placid