Inflation vs. greed
Unfortunately, our country is in a mess because of inflation. But, there are some distinctions between inflation and greed. It’s unfortunate that large companies are making great profits at the expense of the low and middle income families.
Greed comes into play when people have decided to take advantage and raise prices/costs just because of the inflation crisis. Some examples are the costs of rent and house purchases; this is mainly greed. There is no way that people can afford what is becoming the rental costs in the country; more people will become homeless, and the only way out is government assistance, which means everybody pays because it comes out of taxes.
The media is also causing more hysteria. Most of the time they don’t even know the actual prices of things like gas. It’s coming down some, but the media often doesn’t reflect the realistic prices.
I also think it’s amazing that several people don’t even try to save, an example is driving the speed limits to save gas. I did some travelling recently, and I’ve noticed people are driving way past the speed limits, especially in areas of 55 mph or more. I’ve noticed many drivers driving at least 10-20 miles over the speed. It’s really crazy how the price of gas is so different by state. Florida has one of the higher prices. When I entered Georgia, the price dropped by 25-50 cents a gallon.
The pandemic obviously caused some inflation because of closures of distribution lines, etc ... But, the government has given away so much free money that has a part of inflation. I can’t believe that the government is still trying to give away more free money, this has got to stop. Our country is just going deeper in debt, we have to reduce spending at the federal level, and it’s out of control.