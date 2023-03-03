Influenced by the osprey family
I am fortunate: I live in Lake Placid, Florida. I am a member of a small country church, Leisure Lakes Baptist Church.
I am fortunate: I live in Lake Placid, Florida. I am a member of a small country church, Leisure Lakes Baptist Church.
From the second floor window of my condo, I watch an osprey mom and dad take care of their young on Lake Clay. Their discipline is so perfect. Their dedication is so perfect. Their responsibility is so perfect. It is obvious their nest is full of God-given love.
Over the years, I have watched them go and return to the same location each year. I have watched them from birth to flight. This osprey family has influenced me at the age of 87 and I thank God for such a blessing.
Buck Christian
Lake Placid
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.