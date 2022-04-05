Intelligence problems?
There was a letter in Your View implying that anyone thinking Trump would have been better in the Ukraine situation, has an intelligence problem. Really?
Well, plainly put, and just my own opinion:
Anyone who thinks the situation with Russia would be better with what we have now, has an intelligence problem.
Anyone who still believes that there is any truth to the Russia collusion has an intelligence problem.
Anyone who thinks silence from the leader of the most powerful country in this world is a solution for an impending disaster has an intelligence problem.
And finally anyone who can look how far this country has fallen in just about every area of significance in the short time President Bewildered (Biden) and his band of doom and gloom crowd has taken us, has an intelligence problem.
Jay Broker
Sebring