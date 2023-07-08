International border

The longest international border in the world is between the United States and Canada, an incredible 5,525 miles of land and water. A 10-foot-wide swath of trees are cut on both sides to make the borderline unmistakable. The cleared land is called “the Slash” with more than 8,000 stone markers so visitors always know where the dividing line falls. The US and Mexico Border is 1,954 miles long. The southern border has 669 miles of primary barrier and 65 miles of secondary barrier. The US has built 15 miles of new primary border where no barricades existed, and about 350 miles of barrier has been built after demolition and rebuilding the old worthless barrier.

Recommended for you