International border
The longest international border in the world is between the United States and Canada, an incredible 5,525 miles of land and water. A 10-foot-wide swath of trees are cut on both sides to make the borderline unmistakable. The cleared land is called “the Slash” with more than 8,000 stone markers so visitors always know where the dividing line falls. The US and Mexico Border is 1,954 miles long. The southern border has 669 miles of primary barrier and 65 miles of secondary barrier. The US has built 15 miles of new primary border where no barricades existed, and about 350 miles of barrier has been built after demolition and rebuilding the old worthless barrier.
$350 million worth of taxpayer border wall materials are rusting away in Texas, and we could spend $1.048 billion by the end of ‘22 for leaving the seven projects. Because Biden canceled the border already under construction, we are paying to guard these materials.
Rome was destroyed from within. Biden has “Slashed” away our government and culture. Democrats’ lye [sic] and publicize the election of 2020, proven to be fraudulent.
Every congressperson, and freedom-loving American should seek God our Creator. Petition Him to put His man in the presidency. And look for the man who will deal with illegals. Go vote and insist Congress pass voter ID, no unverified mail-in ballots or ballet harvesting.
Psalms 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD”; 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”