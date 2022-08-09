Investigative reporting
Investigative journalism is the “...exposure of all relevant facts to the public” — UNESCO.
The highest number of newspaper readers was in 1982 at 63 million. Without newspaper journalists, Watergate, the conditions at The Walter Reed Army Medical Center, ABSCAM, The Pentagon Papers, and other facts would not have come to light.
One in five newspapers has closed in the past 15 years due to declining subscriptions.
With fewer readers, newspapers have cut back on features and investigative journalism. A staff writer can take weeks to create an investigative report. Sources have to be verified, and integrity requires corroboration.
John Guerra’s recent three-part series in the Highlands News-Sun was excellent investigative journalism. The series gave both sides a chance to explain their positions. Appropriately, the reader was allowed to draw their own conclusions.
Once, if a politician said it was raining outside, journalists would look out the window and report if it was raining. Today, eight talking heads on the TV give their opinion about rain.
If we as a nation want our republic to survive and thrive, we must support local newspapers.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring, FL
