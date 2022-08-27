Is anybody listening?
On Sept. 29, 1959, Nikita Khrushchev was allegedly quoted as saying the following:
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 6:56 am
On Sept. 29, 1959, Nikita Khrushchev was allegedly quoted as saying the following:
Your children’s, children will live under communism. Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and find you already have communism.
We will not have to fight you. We will so weaken your economy until you will fall like over-ripe fruit into our hands.
Your democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.
Remember, socialism leads to communism, so how do you create a socialist state?
There are nine levels of control.
1. Healthcare. Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Poverty. Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.
3. Increase debt. Increase the debt to an unsustainable level, that way you are able to increase taxes which in turn will increase poverty.
4. Gun control. Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5. Welfare. Take control of every aspect of food, housing and income in their lives. This will cause the people to become fully dependent on the government.
6. Education. Take control of what people read and listen to and take control of what children learn in school.
7. Religion. Remove the belief in God from government and schools because the people need to believe only in the government knowing what’s best for the people.
8. Class warfare. Divide the people into wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.
9. Control the media. Control what the people are told in the media. Government controlled media.
Any of this sound familiar? Wake up America.
Don Norton
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.