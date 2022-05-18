Few places in Highlands County draw a crowd as large as the route (U.S.) 27 area that comprises the Florida Cancer Specialists and the Eye Specialists of Mid Florida. And as if this were not enough, nearby is the Barranco ENT Clinic and a mobile home park.
To someone like myself who has had to utilize these medical facilities in the past, it is not surprising to see their parking lots constantly jammed full. It is a testament to the top-notch services provided by the doctors and professional staff.
However, as anyone who must head south on route (U.S.) 27 can verify, it is very dicey leaving the facilities. One must negotiate three lanes of traffic headed north on 27 and then once past the median, try to slip into one of three lanes headed south.
Speeders, large cargo trucks, and drivers using the area for U-turns comprise the major issues for those wanting to go south on route (U.S.) 27.
To make matters more dangerous, many of the patients leaving the medical facilities have just had eye treatments and or cancer treatments such as chemo and are in no mood to have to fight busy traffic.
If an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, perhaps its time for our City traffic group to take a look at this situation. Maybe a traffic signal is not needed during summer, but during the Season when many snowbirds come to town, a traffic light could make a potential dangerous area more safe.
Basil Riello
Spring Lake