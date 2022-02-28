Is more trouble coming?
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a new Russian empire. Invading Ukraine is his latest step after installing puppet leaders in Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Europe worries about what is next. Attacking NATO countries could spark a conflict akin to WWII.
Putin cares little about international opinion. His concern is keeping his kleptocratic country happy. Most Russians recently polled admired USSR strongman Stalin, and many agree that Ukraine should be part of Russia.
Russia is ruled by fabulously rich oligarchs, of which Putin reportedly is the richest. Their wealth is tied to their allegiance to Putin.
And what about Putin’s puppets in the U.S.?
A few years ago, no Republican would support the USSR or Russia. Now right-wing media and some politicians praise Putin and his Ukraine misadventure.
In the late 1930s America ignored Hitler’s ambitions in Europe. Radio talker Fr. Charles Coughlin and national hero Charles Lindbergh praised the Nazis. Thousands of Americans supported the isolationist American First Committee. Until Japan attacked and Hitler declared war on the US, many Americans wanted nothing to do with foreign war.
Today, Fox News and a former president and his secretary of state praise Putin. Politicians fearful of the MAGA base (or tied to Russian dark money) won’t condemn the Ukraine invasion. Some repeat Russian conspiracy theories.
China too is eyeing expansion in the Asian sphere. How we respond to Ukraine may embolden Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
If we remain divided and isolationist now, we only court more trouble later.
Charles Brewer
Sebring