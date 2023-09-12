Is Trump the right choice?
What should we make of Donald Trump? How many of Trump’s supporters know that he criticized Ronald Reagan in 1987 and criticized George Bush in 2004? He considered publicly supporting Al Gore in 2000. This comes from “The Truth About Trump” by Michael D’Antonio.
Everyone remembers the famous scene where President Trump stood in front of an Episcopal church in Washington, holding a Bible. Does anyone believe that Trump reads the Bible? Does anyone believe that he has ever been to a service at that church?
Recently, television news reporters have interviewed Trump supporters who believe that he can fix the economy. Anyone who thinks that Donald Trump is the man to reduce spending, control debt or manage the economy simply doesn’t know his past.
Donald Trump has never declared personal bankruptcy but he has repeatedly used corporate bankruptcy to avoid paying creditors, including construction contractors. Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2004. Trump got the court to approve a “reorganization” that reduced the stockholders share in the company from 40% to less than 5%. I’m glad I wasn’t one of the stockholders.
In Atlantic City, Donald Trump bought the Taj Mahal Casino and renovated it. With Trump in charge, the Taj Mahal declared bankruptcy in 1991. Citibank, a creditor, forced Trump to give up control. Donald Trump is good at spending money but he uses bankruptcy to avoid paying bills. On the bankruptcy of the Taj Mahal, D’Antonio quotes Trump: “You have to be strong enough not to pay.”
Maybe Donald Trump’s supporters can explain how being “strong enough not to pay” can be reconciled with “Thou shalt not steal.”
Trump’s current legal problems are simply the outcome of a life badly lived.