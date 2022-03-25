Is waterfront plan’s future full of mothballs?
The Community Redevelopment Agency, CRA, is moving forward with their plans to tear down the art museum and the Jack Stroup Civic Center. Most of the parking in the civic complex would be gone. The City Council seems to be on track to approve some version of these plans.
Walking around the library/art museum/civic center complex, you might notice the oak trees. The plan is to cut down the oak trees and plant palm trees.
I grew up in Florida, near the coast. When we visited my grandparents, who lived inland, they had a house shaded by old oaks with Spanish moss. This is authentic inland Florida. We don’t have to cut down oaks which have been growing for most of a century and put in palms. We don’t need palms to look like Florida, Sebring already is Florida. It is ridiculous to replace oaks with palms just because a consultant from Fort Lauderdale tells us we should have palms.
The tree replacement phase of the waterfront project is currently budgeted for $500,000, half a million dollars. Removal of large oaks, which are near buildings, is expensive enough. Installing tall palms is much more expensive. I don’t believe that Sebring taxpayers will appreciate this use of their money.
Does anyone remember Sebring’s power plant fiasco from the 1990’s? Someone convinced the City Council that Sebring could be a hub of industry but the city would lose out for lack of generating capacity. The city built a power plant, which wasn’t needed. It was soon mothballed. The power company bought it on the condition that Sebring residents would pay the cost of the mothballed plant as a rider on their electric bills.
The CRA’s waterfront plan is in the same category.
Dale Gillis
Sebring