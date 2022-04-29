It’s them, it’s not you
First, “By JOHN GUERRA Staff Writer” is one of the few things that has kept the News-Sun interesting over the past year.
April 21, 2022, Mr. Guerra writes “(blank) takes defendants’ Sixth Amendment rights to heart,” about a public defender that moved over to private practice and a particular defendant that failed to follow instructions of pre-trial release.
Pre-trial release, misdemeanor probation and felony probation, which in the State of Florida is married to early release prison programs such as parole, that might fall under a catch group, Community Corrections.
I started in Community Corrections at middle age with a new bachelor degree and a fairly decent attitude having managed people from the Canadian border to the Florida Keys. I instructed thousands of people and for years and I could not understand why Community Corrections was not working. Just ask a cop.
It must be me. I looked at the other 12 or so officers. It wasn’t working for them. Then there were the courts that gave the impression usually, “If at first you (the officer) don’t succeed try, try again!”
All this talk about constitution protection, particularly now days. It took me years to figure out. I repeatedly questioned myself, “What am I doing wrong?”
The final answer: “It wasn’t me, it was them screwing up!”
But, when someone sits in a county jail seven years waiting for a trial/ justice, I think this Constitution thang [sic] is “Highlands County Achy Breaky.”
Edward Hummell
Sebring