May is National Foster Care Month. As such, this is a time to say, “Thank you!” to all the family members that step forward to care for children in our community when parents cannot safely do so.
It is a time to express gratitude to our foster caregivers that step forward to care for those children when no family members are able to do so.
It is a time to show appreciation for the dedicated, hard-working child welfare workforce and Guardian Ad Litem volunteers that are committed to keeping children safe, promoting healing and strengthening families.
And this year, it is a time to acknowledge our Legislators for enhancing child welfare funding that has resulted in increased wages for child welfare professionals.
It takes the community to build a solid foster care system. The pandemic has taken its toll on our foster care system. In Florida, we are experiencing a workforce and placement crisis. Locally, we need more quality foster families, case managers, mentors for youth and “foster friends.”
Visit heartlandforchildren.org or call 863-519-8900, ext. 200 to learn more about how you can make a difference for children, youth and families in our foster care system.
Teri Saunders, CEO
Heartland for Children