It’s not about the party
For me, this election is not republican vs democrat: it’s about women’s rights and being a decent human. A lot of women eligible to vote are young enough that they are probably unaware that as a result of Roe v. Wade, approximately one year later women also gained the right to get credit cards and car loans without the permission of our husbands and or fathers.
That’s right ladies, prior to Roe v Wade females had a very difficult time obtaining credit without a male co-signer. Even with that, some retail stores would call your husband to make sure that you did in fact have permission to charge. Is that the next item on the stripping of women’s rights?
I never thought Roe v Wade would be overturned, but it was. I fear we are on the precipice of something awful without your vote and not just for women. This vote is more crucial than voting “red” because of today’s inflation, which by the way is always driven by capitalism and greed, not a president.
I fear, ladies, the consequence of not voting blue will result in losing more of our rights forever. Inflation is temporary.