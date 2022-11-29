It’s the economy
“It’s the economy, stupid!” Some former president used that phrase some time ago and today everyone is using it as an excuse for some kind of answer for the nation’s problems. Yes, we have a bad inflation problem, but not as bad as England or some countries in Europe.
When I watch Saturday college football games and Sunday professional football games with stadiums packed full of fans, or the World Series with thousands of people whooping it up, I really wonder about the nation’s economy. Tickets for these events can cost hundreds of dollars. Example: A World Series ticket can sell for $1,500. Restaurants are full, sporting events are full, rock concerts are full of people spending a whole lot of money.
Now, I understand inflation has caused the price of a dozen eggs to triple in the last year and I have no answer for that other than the truck driver bringing the eggs to the store getting a living wage finally. Now, the next time you complain about the price of a dozen eggs, you had better not show me the ticket stub for $100 that you paid to sit in the upper deck of some football stadium.
It’s the economy, stupid.