Judgment is a reserved job

The biggest issue I have with the far right Christian nationalists is how small they’ve made God appear. Have you seen the recent Hubble pictures? When I looked at them, it dawned on me just how big God is. Much bigger. Created everything. Sometimes God created crazy stuff like clown fish, all born male then change to female when needed, giraffes are notoriously gay, and don’t get me started on the dolphins.

