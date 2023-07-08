Judgment is a reserved job
The biggest issue I have with the far right Christian nationalists is how small they’ve made God appear. Have you seen the recent Hubble pictures? When I looked at them, it dawned on me just how big God is. Much bigger. Created everything. Sometimes God created crazy stuff like clown fish, all born male then change to female when needed, giraffes are notoriously gay, and don’t get me started on the dolphins.
I don’t understand all of God’s creations but that’s not my job, I instead accept the animals and their behaviors without a second thought. I choose to accept my fellow humans and their sexuality, whatever it is, in the same manner, without a second thought. Besides, I feel there is a certain amount of “ick factor” in politicians and people getting up in the business of what other consenting adults are doing in their bedrooms.
We may not understand some of our human counterparts, but it’s not our job to persecute them. Our job is to love them ... our only job; judgment is reserved for God alone.