Again, the punishment doesn’t fit the crime. As long as judges impose $12,000 bonds for vicious crimes, such as the mauling of a 77-year-old, our judiciary system is an encouragement for vicious people.
Hoping after the victim (let’s remember the victims) develops pain, trauma and medical bills, she will again be able to haul newspapers in the middle of the night to sustain her contribution to making a life.
Although the defendant has not been punished and made to understand the consequence of her actions, a $60,000 bond was most appropriate. God Bless Grandma.
Sunny Hills ALF
Joan Rice
Sebring
