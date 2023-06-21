I read with some interest the Friday, June 16, 2023 headline, “Schrader: Pedestrian gate recommended a year ago”. I grew up in a small town in New Jersey with one, two and even three tracks running by some of our homes. And when they built the sixth through 12th grade school out in the boonies, almost the entire city crossed the tracks to get to it. No school buses.
But, what caught my attention was “... a year ago ...”! The best my Google search could come up with is Avon Park Middle was “Established 1983” and that’s 40 years ago.