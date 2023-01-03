Just imagine
Referring to the Jan. 6th articles, imagine yourself in a court of law. Only the prosecutor picks the jury. The prosecutor selects only people that detest and despise you. The prosecutor picks witnesses that will only present evidence against you. The prosecutor only selects cherrypicked videos to present to these haters and not the full evidence that could help you.
Imagine the prosecutor hugging a hand-selected witness after the witness testifies with proven falsehoods. Imagine being forced to listen and endure the pompous, dramatic prosecutor vilifying you on live TV for all the world to see. Imagine all the haters immersing themselves in congratulatory pats on their backs for their destruction of your life, laughing at you in unjust vilification. Vilification meaning: “The act of saying or writing unpleasant things about someone or something, in order to cause other people to have a bad opinion of them.”
Imagine that is you. You can’t respond; you can’t defend. You just have to take it and watch the clown show. You have no legal counsel. What country do you imagine you are living in? Can this really be America? You would have to actually imagine that you are in a communist country, right?
Wake up, you are not in a dream. You are not imagining it. You are in America. Yes, you really are in America. Now imagine what you do after being railroaded. How do you vindicate yourself? Think, imagine. No American should ever condone the Jan. 6th committee’s persecution.